Cyber Madness! The New Apple Watch Is Crazy Discounted on Amazon, and It’s Already Selling Out

Stop whatever you’re doing, because this deal is just too good to miss: The Apple Watch is super discounted on Amazon right now.

You can get the latest Apple Watch Series 5 in various cases and bands for as low as $355 during the retail giant’s Cyber Monday sale. Some of the watches are at the lowest they’ve ever been discounted on the site, like the models that include cellular connection. But if you want one, you’ll have to act fast — tons of watches are already out of stock (Series 3 and 4 models are almost completely gone), and the sale ends tomorrow.

Apple also slashed the prices of tons of other coveted devices, including the new Airpods, iPad, and even a Macbook for $300 off. Since Apple rarely offers discounts, this deal is certainly a treat — especially before the holidays. We recommend you shop it now, or forever hold your peace!

Apple Watch Cyber Monday Deals