Cyber Madness! The New Apple Watch Is Crazy Discounted on Amazon, and It’s Already Selling Out

Previous models are almost completely unavailable, too

By Christina Butan
December 01, 2019 09:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Stop whatever you’re doing, because this deal is just too good to miss: The Apple Watch is super discounted on Amazon right now.

You can get the latest Apple Watch Series 5 in various cases and bands for as low as $355 during the retail giant’s Cyber Monday sale. Some of the watches are at the lowest they’ve ever been discounted on the site, like the models that include cellular connection. But if you want one, you’ll have to act fast — tons of watches are already out of stock (Series 3 and 4 models are almost completely gone), and the sale ends tomorrow.

RELATED: Apple’s Newest iPad Is Already Cheaper Than It Was on Black Friday

Apple also slashed the prices of tons of other coveted devices, including the new Airpods, iPad, and even a Macbook for $300 off. Since Apple rarely offers discounts, this deal is certainly a treat — especially before the holidays. We recommend you shop it now, or forever hold your peace!

Apple Watch Cyber Monday Deals

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.