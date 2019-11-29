Amazon Just Launched a Special Apple Watch Deal That Only Prime Members Can Shop Today

Here’s how you can score additional savings on the Apple Watch Series 5
If you’ve been holding out or waiting to buy the Apple Watch until an epic sale finally came your way, get excited — your chance to save is finally here.
For a limited time, shoppers can score Apple Watch Black Friday deals on Amazon. While the Series 3 and 4 are currently out of stock, the brand new Series 5 is also on sale and even better, there are additional savings just for Prime members.
Apple Watch Black Friday Deals 2019 on Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS), $354.99 with coupon (orig. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS), $384.99 with coupon (orig. $429)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + Cellular), $454.99 with coupon (orig. $479)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS + Cellular), $689 (orig. $749)
In addition to Amazon-exclusive Black Friday markdowns that are offered to all shoppers, Prime members (or anyone who registers for a free 30-day trial) can save even more on the Series 5 in both the 40mm and 44mm sizes by using the coupon featured in the listing (savings will appear during checkout). There’s no word on how long this additional offer will be available, so you better move fast and get it while you can.
Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS), $354.99 with coupon (orig. $399); amazon.com
Fans of the brand can score even more Apple deals this Black Friday. Amazon is also offering big discounts Apple’s popular AirPods (both older and new versions), various iPads, and laptops including both the Macbook Air and Macbook Pro.
Considering just how rare Apple sales are, every deal is likely to sell out quickly, so be sure to grab want you want before it’s gone. And if you miss your chance to save, check out Black Friday sales happening at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, which are likely to offer markdowns too.
