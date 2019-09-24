10 Apple Watch Bands That Are Super Popular on Amazon Right Now — All Under $30

Image zoom Amazon

Ready to make your Apple Watch feel like a personalized timepiece that was crafted just for you? A new band is the way to do it.

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your current smartwatch or personalize a new one (FYI, the Apple Watch Series 3 is marked down to just $199 on Amazon while the newly launched Apple Watch Series 5 is also on sale for just $384 right now), there’s plenty to choose from. You can even take a cue from the many celebs — like Oprah, Katy Perry, and Drake — who have all been spotted wearing the timepiece with unique band styles, and copy their look.

With tons of materials, designs, and colors available, there’s one for every style, from sporty and comfy to fashion-forward. Beyond Apple’s store on Amazon, which currently has all of the classic styles with free, two-day Prime shipping — the sport band, sport loop, buckle band, and milanese loop band — there are even more bands to shop starting at just $8.

Go for an elegant, neutral band like Oprah, bright red like Katy and Drake, or blush pink like Karlie Kloss, there are endless ways to customize your watch with these popular band styles on Amazon.

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Amazon’s most reviewed Apple Watch band, which has earned over 2,600 five-star reviews, comes in 35 colors and starts at just $8.

Buy It! IYou Compatible Apple Watch Sport Band, $7.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Make your smartwatch resemble a classic timepiece with this link style, which pairs stainless steel and resin in 19 combinations (including this pretty rose gold and pink combo) for a timeless look.

Buy It! Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Compatible Apple Watch Band, $26.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Amazon shoppers love the look and feel of this soft leather band, which comes in 15 colors and only looks expensive.

Buy It! Fullmosa Compatible Apple Watch Leather Band, $11.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Get in on the tortoise shell trend with this resin style that comes in two sizes that work with every watch size on the market.

Buy It! V-Moro Compatible Apple Watch Resin Band, $23.74; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

This slim style, which is offered in 23 hues, is perfect for those who want a more subtle and refined look.

Buy It! Secbolt Slim Compatible Apple Watch Leather Band, $12.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

This 4.7-star band is spot on with fall’s leopard trend.

Buy It! Kolek Leopard Compatible Apple Watch Silicone Band, $7.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Make your other high-end watches jealous by swapping out your current strap with this snazzy stainless steel band.

Buy It! eLander Stainless Steel Compatible Apple Watch Band, $14.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon shoppers say this option is so comfy and lightweight, you’ll forget that you’re wearing a watch.

Buy It! Carterjett Nylon Compatible Apple Watch Band, $21.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Add some interest to the fairly simple-looking smartwatch with a printed band, like this one, which comes in 21 patterns from pretty roses to colorful sunflowers.

Buy It! Yoswam Leather Printed Compatible Apple Watch Band, $12.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

Regular gym-goers will appreciate this band’s perforated design, which makes it extra breathable and comfortable through sweat sessions.

Buy It! OriBear Breathable Sport Compatible Apple Watch Band, $6.98–$22.99; amazon.com