Run, Don't Walk: These Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch Deals Are Selling Out Fast

The Apple Watch Series 6 is now $329, and it offers all of the latest upgrades and capabilities, like a large Retina display, noise-monitoring, and fall detection. It also comes with a blood oxygen sensor and an electrical heart sensor. And it's available in six colors. The SE edition, which debuted alongside the Series 6, is just as fast and looks nearly identical, but it's a bit more paired down in terms of tech. The SE smartwatch comes in three hues and it's now going for $290.