Hurry! There Are Only 3 Apple Watch Deals Left on Amazon for Cyber Monday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Apple Watches are still on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday, but there are only a few styles that are in stock and available for delivery in time for the holidays.

Following a series of impressive Black Friday offers, many editions of the Apple Watch are currently backordered until January, but don’t fret, Apple fans. Shoppers can still get select colors, sizes, and editions of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 3 at special prices as part of Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals

The 42mm size of the Apple Watch Series 3 is still available and marked down to $214. Shoppers can get the even more affordable 38mm size for just $179, though this particular size won’t arrive until January.

Those wanting the latest edition, the Series 6, are in luck because several styles are marked down and ready to be shipped by Amazon, including Apple’s brand new red and navy watches. The newest 40mm Apple Watch is going for as little as $330 while some colors of the larger 44mm version are just $380. It’s pretty surprising that the timepiece is already on sale, considering it just launched in September, which makes these deals even more compelling.

And while the Apple Watch SE is backordered until January, you can still get in on Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale by ordering yours now. This edition is going for as little as $230 and is set to ship out as early as January 2nd.

These Cyber Monday offers may move even faster than Amazon’s Black Friday deals, so you’ll need to move quickly if you want to get in on these savings and ensure your watch arrives in time for the holiday season. (We will update this post as sales sell out and new ones launch.) We’re sure tons of other shoppers are already in the process of checking out!

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm), $214 (orig. $229); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm), $329.98 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm), $379.99 at checkout (orig. $429); amazon.com

Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals