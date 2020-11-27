All 3 Apple Watches Are Included in Amazon’s Massive Black Friday Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These are some of the best Apple Watch deals you’ll see all year

Black Friday is your big chance to save on the latest and greatest from Apple, but you’re going to have to move fast if you want to get in on these epic pre-holiday savings.

All three Apple Watch editions are on sale at Amazon this Black Friday. Shoppers can score deals on the Apple Watch Series 3, which is marked down to just $120. The brand’s latest smartwatches — the more affordable SE and the impressive Series 6 — are also discounted, making it the perfect time to get them ahead of the holidays.

Best Apple Watch Deals:

While each edition makes for a fun tech gift, they all come with a slightly different range of capabilities and price points, giving shoppers an array of options. Those looking for the absolute best deal should snag the now-$120 Series 3. The most basic version comes with all of the features that made the Apple Watch famous, like the ability to track activity and sleep, receive calls and texts on-the-go, stream entertainment, use Apple Pay, and more.

The Apple Watch SE comes with a series of upgrades at a more attractive price point. The timepiece, which debuted this fall, features a larger watch face, a processor that’s two times faster than the Series 3, an always-on display, and fall detection. Its built-in heart sensor has also been improved to provide more detailed health data.

The brand’s other 2020 watch release, the Apple Watch Series 6, is going for $350 this Black Friday. The timepiece also provides real-time blood oxygen readings and your heart’s electrical activity through its new ECG app. And only the Series 6 comes in the expanded assortment of colors, including blue and red.

More Black Friday Apple Deals:

There are even more Apple deals offered through Amazon’s massive Black Friday sale, including discounts on its wildly popular AirPods and top-rated iPads. Some colors and sizes of various Apple tech are already backordered until Christmas, so if you want to be sure to get these gifts in time for the holidays, be sure to move fast. Many of these markdowns are likely to sell out, too.

