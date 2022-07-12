It's Official: The Apple Watch 7 Is at Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon
Amazon's biggest shopping day of the year is finally here, and so far, the deals are definitely not disappointing. But even though there are over a million products on sale at Amazon for Prime Day 2022, one killer deal just blew us away.
Right now, the Apple Watch 7 is marked down to its lowest price ever — yes, ever. Today and tomorrow only, you can score the wildly popular smartwatch, which typically costs nearly $400, for just $279. Considering you'll be saving $120, it's safe to say this deal should be one of your Amazon Prime Day must-haves.
Prime members, rejoice: This Apple Watch deal is exclusive to you during the shopping extravaganza. But if you're not a Prime member yet, don't worry — you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and instantly gain access to this wow-worthy deal, plus more exclusive offerings not just during Prime Day, but all year round.
As the most durable version of all the brand's smartwatches, the Apple Watch 7 is no joke. It offers everything you love about previous models, like the ability to make calls, send texts, and stream entertainment all from your wrist using Bluetooth, plus a built-in heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, pedometer, and GPS to track your sleep, exercise, and steps every day. Your watch will even send you reminders to reach your daily health goals!
On top of all of that, this advanced model also provides access to powerful health features like sensors and apps to measure your blood oxygen and take an EKG. Plus, it charges faster, so you don't have to wait around to start your day, and the large display makes everything easier to read.
If you've been saving up to invest in a smartwatch, now's the time, because there's no telling how long it will be before you see another Apple Watch at this price. Snag the Apple Watch 7 now while it's $120 off for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
