It's Official: The Apple Watch 7 Is at Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon

As the most durable version of all the brand's smartwatches, the Apple Watch 7 is no joke. It offers everything you love about previous models, like the ability to make calls, send texts, and stream entertainment all from your wrist using Bluetooth, plus a built-in heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, pedometer, and GPS to track your sleep, exercise, and steps every day. Your watch will even send you reminders to reach your daily health goals!