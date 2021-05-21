The New Apple TV 4K Is Here — and People Can’t Stop Talking About This One Detail
Looking to revamp your entertainment system this summer? The latest Apple TV will turn your home into a movie theater, gym, arcade, and more.
After announcing several new products at the end of April, Apple officially released the Apple TV 4K today. Made with the brand’s powerful A12 Bionic chip (the same one used in the iPhone XS and XR), the newest-generation device has improved graphics, enhanced audio, and an overall seamless streaming experience. The streaming device comes with a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+, which is home to Apple original movies and shows like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Palmer, and The Me You Can’t See.
The TV includes quite a few new features, like Color Balance, which lets you adjust your television’s picture quality by using your iPhone’s light sensor. But one of the most exciting additions to the Apple TV 4K is the redesigned Siri Remote, which has been creating a buzz online.
Buy It! Apple TV 4K, $179.99–$199.99; amazon.com
The Siri Remote now has a sleek aluminum design similar to the first gen edition. Its five-way clickpad is touch-enabled, so you both click and swipe to use it. The remote has seven controls on it, including a power button, a back button, a play/pause button (separate from the center of the clickpad), volume and mute buttons, a control center feature, and a Siri button located on the side. The remote power and volume buttons can control both your TV and AV receiver, so it can replace the remote that came with your TV.
Buy It! Apple TV Siri Remote, 2nd Generation, $59; amazon.com
In addition to Apple TV+, many other streaming platforms are accessible on the device with a subscription, like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, and HBO Max (just in time for the Friends reunion!). Other than television, you can play games via the Apple Arcade — which has a catalog of over 180 games — and even work out with Apple Fitness+, which adds new workouts every week and can sync your Apple Watch stats to the screen.
If you can believe it, there’s even more where that came from — but you’ll just have to get your hands on the new Apple TV 4K to experience it all yourself.
