The New Apple TV 4K Is Here — and People Can’t Stop Talking About This One Detail

The Siri Remote now has a sleek aluminum design similar to the first gen edition. Its five-way clickpad is touch-enabled, so you both click and swipe to use it. The remote has seven controls on it, including a power button, a back button, a play/pause button (separate from the center of the clickpad), volume and mute buttons, a control center feature, and a Siri button located on the side. The remote power and volume buttons can control both your TV and AV receiver, so it can replace the remote that came with your TV.