Amazon Slashed the Prices of Apple Products for Presidents Day Weekend — Including AirPods for $129

Image zoom Amazon

Presidents Day weekend is bringing the deals!

This weekend, shoppers can score all sorts of incredible savings on Amazon — especially when it comes to popular Apple products like Apple AirPods, iPads, watches, and Macbooks. While the holiday is typically known for mattress and appliance sales, it’s also an excellent time to score savings (up to 24 percent) on all kinds of gadgets and electronics.

Apple Presidents Day Sales on Amazon

For a limited time, shoppers can snag all three of Apple’s wildly popular AirPods on sale. The original style is now marked down to just $129, while the wireless charging style is going for $165 and its newest AirPods Pro are now $235. The latest Pro style is currently backordered, but you can still grab them on sale now and they’ll ship once they’re back in stock.

Amazon’s Presidents Day sales also include some incredible deals on Apple iPads. The newest tablet is discounted to just $249 — it’s lowest price since Black Friday. The iPad Air is also included in this weekend’s promotions and now just $459, which is $40 off its usual price tag.

You’ll also find markdowns on the brand’s top-rated Apple Watch Series 5, Macbook Air, and Macbook Pro on the retailer. Browse all of Amazon’s Presidents Day offers through its Goldbox page, or shop every Apple deal happening this weekend right here — just be sure to move fast because these are likely to sell out before the holiday is over.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $129 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Image zoom Apple

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $164.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $234.98 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad (Wi-Fi), $249 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi), $459 (orig. $499); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular), $464.98 (orig. $499); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple Macbook Air, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Apple Macbook Pro, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.