Shopping for a New Laptop? Apple Just Launched Its Brand New Macbook Air

If you’re working from home and need a new laptop, we have some exciting news!

Apple’s new 2020 Macbook Air is here and comes with plenty of upgrade-worthy features. The sleek laptop is touted as the brand’s greenest Macbook to date and one of the only laptops from the brand that boasts its Magic Keyboard. And starting at $1,000, it’s the most affordable Apple laptop available.

Shop the New Apple Macbook Air Laptop

Macbook Air (256GB), $999.99; bestbuy.com

Macbook Air (512GB), $1,299.99; bestbuy.com

The lightweight computer (it weighs just 2.8 pounds) comes with double the storage capacity of its predecessor, and it’s two times faster, too. Other notable features include its long-lasting 11-hour battery, its fingerprint-powered Touch-ID, which makes it easy to securely use Apple Pay, and its upgraded speakers, which feature 25 percent more volume and two times more bass.

The previous model, which is now marked down to $899.99, earned a near-perfect rating and over 2,800 five-star reviews at Best Buy. All sorts of users, from students to working professionals, have raved about the versatile laptop. Given the new release’s improved features, we’re sure the updated model is also going to be a hit with shoppers.

The exciting product launch coincides with the release of Apple’s new iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch editions (Walmart currently has the best deals on each). Both are sure to make the upcoming weeks of working from home a little more comfortable and fun since they can also be used for streaming entertainment, connecting to apps, playing games, and more.

Apple fans can also stock up and save on tons of other devices from the brand. There are currently deals on almost all of its products at various retailers, including discounts on its other iPad models, AirPods, and more, making it a great time to upgrade your tech. You’re bound to use these devices not only in the coming weeks while social distancing at home, but also for years to come.

The Best Apple Deals

Apple AirPods with charging case, $139.99 (orig. $159.99); bestbuy.com

Apple iPad Mini, $349.99 (orig. $399.99); bestbuy.com

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Previous Edition), $899.99 (orig. $999.99); bestbuy.com

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $129 (orig. $159.99); walmart.com

Apple iPad Mini (Silver), $379 (orig. $399); walmart.com

