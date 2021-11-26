Shop

You Have One Day to Score These Black Friday Apple iPad Deals at Amazon

This may be your last chance to order them in time for Christmas
By Jessica Leigh Mattern November 26, 2021 05:32 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are thousands of Black Friday deals happening at Amazon this year, and among them are some pretty impressive markdowns on Apple iPads.  

Several Apple iPads are included in Amazon's huge Black Friday sale. While these discounts and supplies last, shoppers can get several editions at special prices, including the Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), and Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch). Several colors and models are already out of stock, so this may be one of the last times you can order one of these popular tablets and get it in time for the holidays. 

Black Friday Apple iPad Deals

Apple added several new iPads to its lineup this year, including the iPad 9th generation. The tablet is the most popular iPad available — and for good reason. It's the most affordable of the assortment, and it comes with all of the basic features that shoppers love, like a beautiful touch screen Retina display, long-lasting battery, lightweight feel, and built-in cameras. While it's not on sale, it's just $329, making it one of the most affordable iPads you can snag this Black Friday. 

The brand also upgraded its two iPad Pro models in 2021, and they're both marked down. The 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $750 while the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now $999. Both boast the best performance of the lineup thanks to Apple's new fast and reliable M1 chip that makes them ideal for all sorts of functions: entertainment streaming, video editing, gaming, and more. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Given the expert-predicted product shortages and shipping delays that may occur this holiday season, not to mention the low stock for some models, sizes, and colors, this may be one of the only times you'll be able to find Apple iPads in stock ahead of the holidays. Get the model you're eyeing now to ensure that you receive it in time, and you'll score savings, too.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Air, $699 (orig. $749); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749.99 (orig. $799); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099); amazon.com

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com