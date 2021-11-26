You Have One Day to Score These Black Friday Apple iPad Deals at Amazon
There are thousands of Black Friday deals happening at Amazon this year, and among them are some pretty impressive markdowns on Apple iPads.
Several Apple iPads are included in Amazon's huge Black Friday sale. While these discounts and supplies last, shoppers can get several editions at special prices, including the Apple iPad Air, Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), and Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch). Several colors and models are already out of stock, so this may be one of the last times you can order one of these popular tablets and get it in time for the holidays.
Black Friday Apple iPad Deals
- Apple iPad Air, $699 (orig. $749)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749.99 (orig. $799)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099)
Apple added several new iPads to its lineup this year, including the iPad 9th generation. The tablet is the most popular iPad available — and for good reason. It's the most affordable of the assortment, and it comes with all of the basic features that shoppers love, like a beautiful touch screen Retina display, long-lasting battery, lightweight feel, and built-in cameras. While it's not on sale, it's just $329, making it one of the most affordable iPads you can snag this Black Friday.
The brand also upgraded its two iPad Pro models in 2021, and they're both marked down. The 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $750 while the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now $999. Both boast the best performance of the lineup thanks to Apple's new fast and reliable M1 chip that makes them ideal for all sorts of functions: entertainment streaming, video editing, gaming, and more.
Given the expert-predicted product shortages and shipping delays that may occur this holiday season, not to mention the low stock for some models, sizes, and colors, this may be one of the only times you'll be able to find Apple iPads in stock ahead of the holidays. Get the model you're eyeing now to ensure that you receive it in time, and you'll score savings, too.
