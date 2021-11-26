You Have One Day to Score These Black Friday Apple iPad Deals at Amazon

Apple added several new iPads to its lineup this year, including the iPad 9th generation. The tablet is the most popular iPad available — and for good reason. It's the most affordable of the assortment, and it comes with all of the basic features that shoppers love, like a beautiful touch screen Retina display, long-lasting battery, lightweight feel, and built-in cameras. While it's not on sale, it's just $329, making it one of the most affordable iPads you can snag this Black Friday.