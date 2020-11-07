Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Apple’s New iPad Is Already on Sale at Amazon Thanks to This Early Black Friday Deal

Now’s a great time to score an early holiday deal on an Apple iPad.

Amazon launched an early Black Friday deal on the newest 2020 Apple iPad (eighth generation), marking it down to just $299. The tablet, which was just released in September, is expected to be a hot holiday gift and likely to sell out closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday — meaning now’s the ideal time to get it on sale. And while a few of the available colors are already back-ordered and set to ship out in mid-November, you can still lock in this discount by ordering now.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad (8th Generation), $299 (orig. $329); amazon.com

With versatile capabilities and the latest features (like Apple’s fastest Bionic Chip to date, dual cameras, a 10-hour battery, and upgraded note-taking features), it’s perfect for streaming entertainment, gaming, schooling, working from home, and more. The marked-down iPad is also compatible with the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboards, making it easy to create art and write emails. It’s no wonder it’s earned a 4.9-star rating on Amazon and racked up hundreds of praise-filled reviews. And unsurprisingly, this model is Apple’s most popular iPad out of its entire tablet portfolio.

What’s more, there are several other Apple deals to shop right now. Popular products like AirPods, Apple Watches, and various iPad accessories are also discounted ahead of Black Friday. (FYI, AirPods are marked down to just $99 right now, which is an all-time low price for the earbuds.) These top-rated gadgets are likely to be in demand this holiday season, making now the time to start your gift shopping. You’ll save while also ensuring you have them in time for Christmas, as many retailers are forecasting shipping delays in December.

Amazon’s Best Apple Deals:

With many people currently working and learning from home, tablets are in high demand. Whether you’re hoping to receive or gift one in the coming months, you’ll want to move fast and take advantage of this limited-time sale.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

