Apple’s New iPad Pro Finally Drops Today — Here’s Where You Can Get It

Image zoom

Apple’s new iPad Pro has officially launched, and it’s so impressive, it might replace your computer and become your new favorite device.

The brand dropped not one, but two new editions of the iPad Pro, including the 11-inch version that’s going for as little as $749.99 and the 12.9-inch iteration retailing for as little as $949.99. Both are available to shop at popular retailers like Walmart and Best Buy — and they’re the only iPads that work with Apple’s upcoming “Magic Keyboard.”

Shop Apple New iPad Pro (2020)

The upgraded iPad Pro is faster than previous models, and it’s designed to be just as versatile and easy-to-use as your laptop. This model also boasts a stunning liquid retina display, new cameras (including wide and ultra wide lenses), and a built-in scanner that makes it the best device for augmented reality, Apple claims. What’s more, the device weighs less than a pound and, unlike its predecessor, comes with a USB port, allowing you to plug in all sorts of other tech.

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! iPad Pro 11-Inch, $749.99; walmart.com

Both designs are offered with four storage capacities (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1000GB) and two colors (silver and space gray). And each is compatible with the brand’s popular Apple Pencil and smart keyboard, though Apple has started teasing the upcoming release of its seriously impressive “Magic Keyboard” with trackpad, which is set to arrive in stores in May.

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! iPad Pro 12.9-Inch, $949.99; walmart.com

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the brand’s tablets for a bit less, you should check out the many iPad sales happening at Walmart and Best Buy. Other popular editions are marked down right now, including the seventh generation iPad, which is now $395 at Walmart, and the iPad mini, which is $350 at Best Buy.

Best Apple iPad Deals

With many folks across the country working from home, we’re predicting that these tablets will move fast and possibly sell out (as Apple products are known to do). So if you want to get the latest iPad Pro or one of Apple’s discounted tablets, you’ll have to grab it now!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.