Apple's Newest iPad Mini Is Going for Its Best Price Ever at Amazon Right Now
Whether you're heading back to the office or off to spring break, a lightweight tablet can provide entertainment or help with productivity on the trip. And right now, you can snag Apple's most portable iPad on sale.
Amazon dropped a new deal on Apple's iPad Mini (6th generation), which puts the lightweight tablet at its lowest price since its debut. The sleek iPad launched last fall, making it one of the newest tablets in Apple's current lineup. And while this offer lasts, you can get the Prime-eligible tablet for $459.
Apple's current iPad assortment features five different tablets. Its most affordable edition, the 10.2-inch iPad is currently out of stock at Amazon, which makes the on-sale mini the next best option in terms of cost. And out of the array, the sixth generation iPad mini is the lightest. It weighs less than one pound, making it the easiest to carry while traveling and commuting.
Just like Apple's other tablets, the iPad mini features a Retina display, up to 10 hours of battery life, security through a fingerprint sensor, and an ultra-wide camera. It's also compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) and various keyboard cases, which makes it as functional as a laptop.
The mini has received 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, a near-perfect rating overall, and hundreds of rave reviews. Owners call it the "perfect travel size" and "powerhouse" machine that can do it all. Overall, they love its small size, fast speed, and versatility.
And this is just one of several Apple deals happening at Amazon right now. Several editions of AirPods, Apple Watches, and other iPads are also on sale, making it a great time to upgrade your tech or stock up before travel takes off this spring and summer.
More Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $109.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $169 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple Watch SE, $249 (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $349.99 (orig. $399)
- Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749 (orig. $799)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099)
Given the demand for Apple iPads, which has caused several to become backordered or run out of stock at Amazon over the last few months, this deal may move fast. If the less expensive 64GB size sells out, you may still be able to snag the 256GB iPad Mini and other models on sale.
