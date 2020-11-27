Apple’s iPad Mini Is the Lowest Price It’s Ever Been on Amazon Today — and It’s Going Fast
It’s the cheapest iPad you can get on the site right now
There are plenty of amazing Black Friday deals to take advantage of on Amazon today, from $100 cordless vacuums to popular earbuds for as little as $35. With prices so low, many of these items are bound to sell out — especially this Apple iPad that’s at its lowest price to date.
The Apple iPad Mini is currently going for $335 on Amazon, which is $64 off its original retail price. According to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price it's been on Amazon since it launched in 2019. Moreover, it’s actually the cheapest iPad you can get on the site right now.
Currently, the 64-gigabyte Space Gray model is in stock. The gold model is already backordered until late January, and the silver option has sold out. Our advice? Grab the iPad while you still can — it’s bound to completely sell out soon.
Buy It! Apple iPad Mini, Space Gray, 64 GB, $334.99 (orig. $399); amazon.com
The iPad Mini has over 7,600 five-star ratings from shoppers on Amazon. It’s so well rated that over 90 percent of shoppers have given it five stars, raving that it’s the “best” and “most advanced” tablet they’ve owned.
“Definitely worth the price and it is a beautiful device. Way better than the Samsung tablet I purchased years ago (which stopped charging… and it was very slow),” one customer wrote. “I love that all my favorite stuff was easy to install and load. It’s super fast and sensitive to touch… [I’m] very pleased with how everything responds so fast.”
Shop more Apple products on sale below, and check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale when you’re done.
Apple Black Friday Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $109.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $119.99 (orig. $199)
- New Apple Watch SE, $289 (orig. $309)
- New Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599)
More Black Friday 2020 Deals
-
Apple’s New 2020 iPads Are on Sale for Black Friday — Including the Brand New iPad Air That Dropped Last Month
-
Amazon Has Over 81,000 Black Friday Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 67
-
The 25 Best Black Friday Home Deals on Amazon — Including $300 Off a Dutch Oven
-
Target’s Black Friday Sale Has Instant Pot, Dyson, Apple, Bose, and More on Major Sale
- Zappos’ Black Friday Sale Has Clothes and Shoes for Up to 50% Off — Including Kate Middleton’s Superga Sneakers for Under $50
- The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Is $360 Off Right Now — Plus More Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Old Navy’s Black Friday Deals Include $3 Cozy Socks, $6 Face Mask Sets, and $6 Jewelry
- Nordstrom Rack’s Big Black Friday Sale Is Here — and It Includes This Oprah-Loved Boot Brand