It’s the cheapest iPad you can get on the site right now

Apple’s iPad Mini Is the Lowest Price It’s Ever Been on Amazon Today — and It’s Going Fast

The Apple iPad Mini is currently going for $335 on Amazon, which is $64 off its original retail price. According to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price it's been on Amazon since it launched in 2019. Moreover, it’s actually the cheapest iPad you can get on the site right now.

Currently, the 64-gigabyte Space Gray model is in stock. The gold model is already backordered until late January, and the silver option has sold out. Our advice? Grab the iPad while you still can — it’s bound to completely sell out soon.

The iPad Mini has over 7,600 five-star ratings from shoppers on Amazon. It’s so well rated that over 90 percent of shoppers have given it five stars, raving that it’s the “best” and “most advanced” tablet they’ve owned.

“Definitely worth the price and it is a beautiful device. Way better than the Samsung tablet I purchased years ago (which stopped charging… and it was very slow),” one customer wrote. “I love that all my favorite stuff was easy to install and load. It’s super fast and sensitive to touch… [I’m] very pleased with how everything responds so fast.”

