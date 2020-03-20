Best Buy Launched an Epic Apple Sale This Weekend — Including Up to $200 Off iPads, Macbooks, and More

Image zoom

If you’re looking to make the most of your time spent social distancing at home — whether that involves working from your home office or streaming the latest releases from your couch — this new Apple sale will help you save on everything you need.

Best Buy just launched a massive sale on tons of best-selling devices and tech from Apple. The retailer’s Apple shopping event features markdowns that will save you a ton on popular products like the Apple iPad Mini, the Apple Macbook Pro, and the Apple iMac. Best Buy is also offering a big discount on Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones from Apple-owned brand Beats by Dr. Dre.

Shop Apple Deals on Best Buy:

This weekend, shoppers can get $50 off the top-rated iPad Mini. The lightweight tablet, which has earned a near perfect rating, features a 7.9-inch Retina display that’s ideal for streaming all sorts of entertainment, sending emails, surfing the web, and connecting to your favorite apps. Kids love it for playing games and watching shows, too.

Apple’s latest Macbook Pro is also included in the sale, and it’s just the thing to add to your cart if your current computer is on the fritz. Shoppers can score $200 off the 13-inch laptop, which features a built-in touch bar and an impressively fast processor. The larger 21.5-inch Apple iMac, which is $200 off, is another great deal for anyone hoping to get a new computer ASAP.

There are even tons of great offers that apply to Apple’s full-priced products. For a limited time, shoppers will get a free four-month Apple Music subscription when they buy the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5. The same deal applies to Apple AirPods (including all editions).

Shop More Apple Offers on Best Buy

No matter how you plan to spend your time at home — looking up new recipes to try, watching a movie with the family, or streaming an at-home workout class — these Apple devices are sure to make it all feel a bit more fun and productive, so go ahead and shop these Best Buy deals before the prices go back up.

Buy It! Apple iPad Mini, $349.99 (orig. $399.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Apple Macbook Pro, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Apple iMac, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $199.99 (orig. $349.99); bestbuy.com

