Amazon Restocked These Apple iPads in Time for Christmas — and They’re on Sale

The window to get them in time for the holidays is quickly closing

If you thought you missed your chance to snag Apple’s most popular iPad on sale before the holidays arrive, think again!

Amazon dropped an Apple iPad (8th Generation) deal that is sure to move quickly. The impressive tablet, which has earned a 4.9 stars overall and over 5,100 perfect ratings, was not marked down for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, making this $299 offer even more compelling.

Buy It! Apple iPad (8th Generation), $299 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Though some hues are backordered and set to ship out later in December, now’s still a great time to place your order to ensure you can take advantage of these special savings. And despite the high demand, select colors, sizes, and styles are still available for delivery in time for Christmas.

The popular tablet, which was released with a few upgrades this past October, is Apple’s most budget-friendly iPad. Just like its other iPads, the versatile device features front- and rear-facing cameras, a crisp Retina display, a long-lasting battery, and an array of features that make it ideal for streaming entertainment, gaming, working and schooling from home, and more.

And while nearly every other version is either sold out or going for full price, there are a few others currently going for less. Select colors and sizes of the iPad Pro are discounted, and the new 2020 iPad Air (in green) is also marked down.

Amazon iPad Deals

Just like Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, which sold out before the holiday shopping officially began, these markdowns are sure to fly off of Amazon’s virtual shelves. So be sure to grab one as soon as possible — especially if you’re hoping to give it as a gift this holiday season.

