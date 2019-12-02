You Can Get an Apple iPad for Just $249 on Amazon Today — but It’s Going Fast

Image zoom Amazon

It’s Cyber Monday mania for tons of online retailers today, but especially for Amazon. The site has kicked off its Cyber Monday deals, dropping prices lower ever on hundreds of products. The best part? A handful of Apple devices are on sale through tonight — including the latest model of the iPad, which was released in September.

You can grab the iPad 7th generation for just $249 on Amazon today. That’s not only $80 off its retail price, but also one of the lowest prices it’s ever been on the site. While Apple’s latest iPad is the cheapest iPad you can get on Amazon right now, other models are also discounted: You can save on various versions of the iPad Air (up to $52 off) and iPad Pro (up to $150 off). Plus, Walmart is also offering $130 off on the iPad 6th generation, including cellular connectivity.

Apple iPad Cyber Monday 2019 Deals

RELATED: You Can Save Up to $300 on Apple Devices Right Now — but the Sale Ends Soon

The latest model of the iPad supports the Apple Pencil (on sale for $79; amazon.com) and Apple Smart Keyboard, but is also compatible with other Bluetooth keyboards. The iPad has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and shoppers say they instantly fell in love with it — especially because it’s the best bang for your buck compared to other pricier tablets.

Right now, this is the cheapest iPad you can get on the site — it’s even more affordable than the iPad Mini. However, this deal is only running through tonight (or until stock runs out), so add that discounted iPad to your cart quickly!