Apple’s Newest iPad Is Already Cheaper Than It Was on Black Friday

Image zoom

Black Friday was huge for Amazon, but the sales aren’t over yet. The retail giant has already kicked off its early Cyber Monday deals, dropping prices even further on hundreds of products. A handful of Apple devices are still on sale through December 2, and some items have even steeper markdowns today, like the latest model of the iPad, which was released in September.

You can grab the Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, 32GB) in space gray or rose gold for just $229 today — that’s nearly $100 off its retail price. This is the lowest it’s ever gone for on Amazon; even during Black Friday, it cost $20 more. The 128 GB versions are also on sale for $100 off in all three colors, including silver.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, 32GB), $229 (orig. $329); amazon.com

The latest model of the iPad supports the Apple Pencil ($79; amazon.com) and Apple Smart Keyboard, but is also compatible with other Bluetooth keyboards. The iPad has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and shoppers say they instantly fell in love with it — and not only because it’s the best bang for your buck compared to other pricier tablets.

Right now, this is the cheapest iPad you can get on the site — it’s even more affordable than the iPad Air or iPad Mini. However, this deal is only running through December 2 (or until stock runs out), so you’ll want to add the discounted iPad to your cart ASAP!

Related Links