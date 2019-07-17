This Last-Minute Apple iPad Sale May Be the Best Prime Day Deal of All

Image zoom Amazon

With new discounts launching around-the-clock, Prime Day is still going strong and giving you plenty of deals worth adding to your cart before it ends tonight — and that includes this Apple iPad sale.

As Amazon’s annual shopping event wraps up for the year, the retailer is still featuring plenty of markdowns on Apple iPads with discounts up to 30 percent off. With impressive savings on even the latest models, it’s an excellent time to invest in the versatile tablet before prices go back up.

Shoppers looking for the absolute best price should check out the $249 deal on the latest version. The new markdown will save you 24 percent on the tablet, which comes in three colors: space gray, silver, and gold. Go for the 32GB version or grab the 128GB model, which is also marked down by 23 percent and on sale for just $329. Users hoping for Wi-Fi and built-in cellular service can also spend a bit more and opt for that feature, too.

Buy It! Apple iPad (Latest Model), $249 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Each version features a Retina display, touch ID fingerprint sensor, impressive camera, and up to 10 hours of battery life. It’s the perfect thing to tote on your commute or use in lieu of a bulky laptop while you travel or relax at home. And with access to all of your favorite apps and entertainment platforms, you’ll find plenty of ways to use it out of office hours, too. Throw the Apple Pencil into the mix, and the tablet will be your new favorite creative outlet.

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (10.5-Inch), $649 (orig. $929); amazon.com

If you’re in need of even more storage, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can also score 30 percent off savings on the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro with 256 GB. In fact, Amazon slashed the price on the most recent and largest Apple iPad Pro with 256 GB and 512 GB of storage, saving you nearly $150 on both. Savings like this aren’t likely to come around again until Black Friday and Cyber Monday — if then!

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, Latest Model), $799.99 (orig. $949); amazon.com

While it’s in its final hours, Amazon Prime Day isn’t over yet, so you better do the rest of your last-minute deal shopping now and treat yourself before you miss out on this opportunity to save.