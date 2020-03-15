Amazon Just Restocked Apple iPads — and They’re on Sale!

Image zoom

If you’re working from home or looking for a little more entertainment while laying low, this iPad sale is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a new gadget that you’re bound to use non-stop over the next few weeks.

Amazon just launched a new Apple iPad deal, marking down the latest seventh generation tablet to $279. The newly restocked tablets, which come in three colors, are now $50 off while supplies last.

Shop iPad Sales on Amazon:

For a limited time, the lightweight 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB storage is 15 percent off while the 128GB version is 16 percent off and going for just $359.99. The brand’s popular iPad accessories, the Apple Pencil and smart keyboard, are also discounted, making it a great time to scoop them up as well.

The devices are a hit with shoppers, earning near-perfect ratings and over 2,800 five-star reviews. Each iPad comes with two built-in cameras, Apple’s easy-to-navigate operating system, and a slew of other features. Owners rave about their versatility, long 10-hour battery life, top-notch Retina screen, and overall value. Investing in one is like getting a whole new computer for less than $300.

Thanks to their one-pound weight, they’re incredibly easy to carry and use wherever. And while much of the country will be commuting and traveling a lot less over the next few weeks, they’re great for that, too. With tons of apps, streaming capabilities, and even the option to include cellular service (for a bit more), an iPad can help you make the most of your next train ride or airport layover.

Shoppers looking for an even easier-to-carry tablet should consider the brand’s iPad mini, which is now $349.99 (with the coupon featured in the listing). And those wanting an even larger screen should consider the brand’s 10.5-inch iPad Air, which is also marked down right now.

Considering many models, sizes, and colors of the brand’s tablets are low in stock or sold out, now’s the time to get one before the prices go back up or they sell out completely.

