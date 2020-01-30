Apple iPads Are at Their Lowest Price on Amazon Since the Holidays

It’s official: Now is one of the best times to get an Apple iPad thanks this new Amazon deal.

The latest 2019 model of the 7th generation Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) is now marked down on Amazon to just $249.99, which is $79 off its usual price tag (a 24 percent discount). The same model with 128GB of storage is also on sale for $99 off, bringing the price down to just $329.99 (a 23 percent discount).

Apple iPad Deals on Amazon

The newest edition of the best-selling tablet comes in three shades — space gray, silver, and gold — as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular (currently going for $379.99) or Wi-Fi-only versions. Every color and style has a 10.2-inch screen, which is larger than the previous 9.7-inch display, and a series of other neat features.

The versatile tablet comes with front and rear HD cameras, touch ID, and a 10-hour battery life. Its lightweight design makes it ideal for commuters, jetsetters, or anyone who wants to stream entertainment, check emails, browse the Internet, or connect to their favorite apps on the go. It’s also compatible with the brand’s newest smart keyboard and Apple pencil.

Apple’s other tablets — the iPad Air ($459), 11-inch iPad Pro ($735), and larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($949) — are also marked down. While some particular colors or styles are awaiting a restock, you can still order it now and it will ship once it’s back in stock on the day listed.

And while these deals are available to all shoppers — not just Prime members — only members will score free, two-day Prime shipping. Anyone can get in on this perk by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

There’s no word from Amazon on how long these savings will last, but if its holiday sales are any indication, the discounted iPads are likely to sell out fast.

