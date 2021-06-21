Amazon Has 5 Prime Day iPad Deals That Are Bound to Sell Out in Record Time

The basic Apple iPad is the most affordable of the bunch, and it's currently $30 off. The 8th generation of the 10.2-inch tablet is the latest edition of this model, and it's received over 40,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers. It comes with all of the standard features that made Apple's tablets popular, including a touchscreen display, a lightweight feel, built-in cameras and speakers, and compatibility with the brand's various Apple Pencil and smart keyboard accessories.