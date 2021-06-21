Amazon Has 5 Prime Day iPad Deals That Are Bound to Sell Out in Record Time
One of Apple's most versatile gadgets is on sale for Prime Day.
Amazon dropped not one, but five Apple iPad Prime Day deals that come with savings up to $100 off. While supplies last, shoppers can get the Apple iPad starting at just 299, while the iPad Air is going for $520. The brand's newest devices, the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets, also included in the massive Prime Day sale.
Amazon Prime Day Apple iPad Deals
- Apple iPad, $299 (orig. $329)
- Apple iPad Mini, $329 (orig. $399)
- Apple iPad Air, $519.99 (orig. $599)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749 (orig. $799)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $1,099 (orig. $1,199)
The basic Apple iPad is the most affordable of the bunch, and it's currently $30 off. The 8th generation of the 10.2-inch tablet is the latest edition of this model, and it's received over 40,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers. It comes with all of the standard features that made Apple's tablets popular, including a touchscreen display, a lightweight feel, built-in cameras and speakers, and compatibility with the brand's various Apple Pencil and smart keyboard accessories.
Shoppers willing to spend a bit more can get the iPad Mini, which is small enough to carry in almost any bag, or the incredibly sleek iPad Air. The mini version launched in 2019 and boasts tons of impressive features and capabilities, like Apple Pencil compatibility and fast performance. The now-$520 iPad Air is even faster and comes in five fun colors.
The latest Apple tablet, the new iPad Pro devices that dropped earlier this year, are also discounted. Both the 11-inch style and 12.9-inch version offer the fastest performance and most impressive displays to date. Plus, they come with dual cameras and 5G streaming capabilities. It's no wonder shoppers call them "the best tablet money can buy."
Tablets and Apple tech are always some of the first products to become backordered or sell out on Prime Day, so you'll want to move quickly on these offers. Shop all five iPad deals below, or browse the complete assortment of Apple markdowns through its Amazon store page.
