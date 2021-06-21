Shop

Amazon Has 5 Prime Day iPad Deals That Are Bound to Sell Out in Record Time

These are some of the best iPad prices you’ll see all year
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
June 21, 2021 06:45 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

One of Apple's most versatile gadgets is on sale for Prime Day

Amazon dropped not one, but five Apple iPad Prime Day deals that come with savings up to $100 off. While supplies last, shoppers can get the Apple iPad starting at just 299, while the iPad Air is going for $520. The brand's newest devices, the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets, also included in the massive Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

The basic Apple iPad is the most affordable of the bunch, and it's currently $30 off. The 8th generation of the 10.2-inch tablet is the latest edition of this model, and it's received over 40,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers. It comes with all of the standard features that made Apple's tablets popular, including a touchscreen display, a lightweight feel, built-in cameras and speakers, and compatibility with the brand's various Apple Pencil and smart keyboard accessories.

Shoppers willing to spend a bit more can get the iPad Mini, which is small enough to carry in almost any bag, or the incredibly sleek iPad Air. The mini version launched in 2019 and boasts tons of impressive features and capabilities, like Apple Pencil compatibility and fast performance. The now-$520 iPad Air is even faster and comes in five fun colors.

The latest Apple tablet, the new iPad Pro devices that dropped earlier this year, are also discounted. Both the 11-inch style and 12.9-inch version offer the fastest performance and most impressive displays to date. Plus, they come with dual cameras and 5G streaming capabilities. It's no wonder shoppers call them "the best tablet money can buy." 

Tablets and Apple tech are always some of the first products to become backordered or sell out on Prime Day, so you'll want to move quickly on these offers. Shop all five iPad deals below, or browse the complete assortment of Apple markdowns through its Amazon store page.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad, $299 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Mini, $329 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Air, $519.99 (orig. $599); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749 (orig. $799); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $1,099 (orig. $1,199); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals: 

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com