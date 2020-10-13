Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These are some of the best sale prices you'll see all year

The 4 Apple iPad Deals That Are Likely to Sell Out Day One of Prime Day

If you’ve been pining for a new tablet to make your work- or school-from-home life a little easier, Prime Day is your big chance to save!

Amazon’s Prime Day sale, a two-day event packed with over one million markdowns, features some stellar savings on Apple iPads. In fact, the retailer already marked down the brand new 8th generation tablet, which was released last month. These limited-time iPad deals are bound to sell out before the shopping event wraps up.

Best Apple iPad Deals:

Every Apple tablet comes with a gorgeous touchscreen Retina display, multiple cameras, and a fast operating system that makes it ideal for all sorts of functions: streaming, video chatting, reading, browsing the web, entertaining kids, gaming, and much more. Whether you’re working remotely, schooling at home, or just hanging out around the house, you’ll find endless ways to use the versatile devices.

The lowest Prime Day deal applies to the eighth generation iPad, which is now going for $299. Another impressive offer that’s at risk to sell out quickly is the upgraded 2020 iPad Pro, which is going for as little as $749.99.

It’s also a great time to save on iPad accessories, like the brand’s smart keyboards and Apple Pencil. And there are even more markdowns to score on popular tech from Apple. Shoppers can get AirPods and Apple Watches on sale, too.

More Apple Deals:

These deals won’t last long, so be sure to grab one of Apple’s marked down tablets listed below and check out ASAP. And be sure to sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a member to score these deals as well as free shipping.

Buy It! Apple iPad (8th Generation), $299 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Mini, $349.99 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $949.99 (orig. $999); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749.99 (orig. $799); amazon.com

