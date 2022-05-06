Apple iPads Are Now Going for Some of Their Lowest Prices Ever at Amazon
Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech or searching for a great last-minute Mother's Day gift, Amazon's latest deals will help you save on what shoppers call the "ultimate portable device."
There are five Apple iPad deals at Amazon today, including impressive discounts that put a few of the shopper-loved tablets at some of their best prices ever. There's no word on how long these deals will last, but they may go quickly considering the fluctuating supply and increased demand for iPads lately.
Amazon iPad Deals
- Apple iPad Mini, $399.99 (orig. $499)
- Apple iPad (10.2-Inch), $309 (orig. $329)
- Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749 (orig. $799)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $1,011 (orig. $1,099)
The most impressive deal applies to the Apple iPad Mini, which launched last fall. The smallest and lightest iPad of the lineup comes with a $100 discount, marking it down to $400. The travel-friendly gadget comes in four colors, including Apple's striking new shade of purple, and it's earned more than 2,900 five-star ratings at Amazon for its portability, battery life, and overall value.
While many of the tablets come with a lot of the same features, this particular model offers 40 percent faster performance than its predecessor thanks to the improved A15 Chip. And its small 8-inch size makes it ideal for commuting and traveling; it weighs less than a pound, so it's easy to throw into a bag and tote around. Reviewers call it a "powerhouse" device.
The Apple iPad (the 10.2-inch tablet) is the brand's most basic, affordable, and popular tablet, and it's going for one of its lowest prices right now. The device comes with all of the standard features, like Apple Pencil and keyboard compatibility, a sleek easy-to-carry design, an impressive-looking 10.2-inch Retina display, and both front- and rear-facing cameras.
This particular model has run out of stock many times since its debut, and it's earned over 12,000 five-star ratings, making this deal even more compelling. Amazon reviewers call it a "great everyday tablet" and "the best bang for your buck."
Another deal worth checking out applies to the Apple iPad Air, which is also going for one of its best prices to date. The fifth-generation iPad Air is the latest to join the iPad lineup, and it comes with all of the latest innovations. The 1-pound tablet comes in five colors, and besides the iPad Mini, it's the only other edition offered in purple.
The redesigned iPad Air offers Apple's newest processor, the M1 Chip, which makes the tablet 60 times faster than the previous version. It also supports 5G networks and comes with iPadOS 15, which boasts all of Apple's latest iPad capabilities. It's earned a near-perfect rating overall, and owners say it's "worth the investment."
Amazon is also offering a few deals on Apple AirPods and Apple Watches, which are all featured in Amazon's Apple Store. Head there to browse the full array of offers, or start your shopping below.
More Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $167.99 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $174.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm), $199 (orig. $229)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm), $229 (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm), $329 (orig. $399)
Buy It! Apple iPad Mini, $399.99 (orig. $499); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple iPad (10.2-Inch), $309 (orig. $329); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749 (orig. $799); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $1,011 (orig. $1,099); amazon.com
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code