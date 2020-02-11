Every Single Apple iPad Is on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, you’re in luck!

Amazon just launched a ton of Apple iPad deals, including markdowns on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air, and more. With savings up to 24 percent off and tablets starting at just $249, it’s an excellent time to treat yourself to a new piece of tech.

Amazon Apple iPad Deals

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, these discounted, Prime-eligible tablets also make for the perfect last-minute gift for partners, family members, or yourself. Just like Apple’s other wildly popular devices, they’re going to move fast and will likely go out of stock before the holiday, so be sure to grab one while you can.

Shoppers looking for the absolute best deal should go for the 10.2-inch tablet, which is now $249 — its best price since Black Friday. The versatile gadget is ideal for streaming shows and movies, working on the go, and staying connected to all of your favorite apps whether it be on your commute, while traveling cross-country, or at home.

Buy It! Apple iPad (10.2-Inch), $249 (orig. $329); amazon.com

This new set of deals also includes a discount on the top-rated iPad mini, which rarely goes on sale. With a super sleek and lightweight 7.9-inch display, you can carry the customer-loved piece just about anywhere.

And the sales don’t stop there. Both the Apple Pencil and the brand’s smart keyboard, which make the iPads even more versatile, are marked down right now. Grab one or both to pair with your new Apple tablet before the prices go back up, and you’ll have everything you need to make the most of your new gadget.

