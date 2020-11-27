Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Apple’s New 2020 iPads Are on Sale for Black Friday — Including the Brand New iPad Air That Dropped Last Month

If you’ve been hoping to score an epic markdown on an Apple iPad before the holidays roll around, the wait is over!

Best Apple iPad Deals:

Shoppers looking to get the most versatile tablet should go for the brand’s iPad Air, which debuted last month. The touchscreen device features front- and rear-facing cameras, a stunning Retina screen, and it’s compatible with the brand’s Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, making it great for schooling, gaming, emailing, streaming, and more. Apple included its newly designed A12 Bionic Chip, too, which makes it much faster than former versions.

Both of the larger iPad Pro editions, the 12.9-inch and the 11-inch, are also discounted. These beauties are compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, making them a more affordable alternative to a laptop. Given how many people are working and schooling from home right now, these two tablets are sure to be sought-after holiday gifts.

Amazon has even more Black Friday Apple deals worth checking out, including marked down AirPods and Apple Watches. Just like the brand’s iPad deals, these additional offers are likely to move quickly and may even sell out before the shopping event is over.

More Black Friday Apple Deals:

Amazon’s massive Black Friday sale is set to wrap up this evening and when it does, the huge assortment of deals will expire, so be sure to browse the event and add these markdowns to your cart ASAP. Hot holiday gifts, like these iPads, may be backordered before Cyber Monday rolls around, so be sure to grab what you want now.

