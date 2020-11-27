Apple’s New 2020 iPads Are on Sale for Black Friday — Including the Brand New iPad Air That Dropped Last Month
These deals are going to move fast
If you’ve been hoping to score an epic markdown on an Apple iPad before the holidays roll around, the wait is over!
Amazon launched several Apple iPad Black Friday deals that are selling out fast, including a special discount on the newly launched 2020 iPad Air. The brand’s other iPads, including the mini, iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), and Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch) are also discounted.
Best Apple iPad Deals:
- Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599)
- Apple iPad Mini, $334.99 (orig. $399)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $899 (orig. $999)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $699.99 (orig. $799)
Shoppers looking to get the most versatile tablet should go for the brand’s iPad Air, which debuted last month. The touchscreen device features front- and rear-facing cameras, a stunning Retina screen, and it’s compatible with the brand’s Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, making it great for schooling, gaming, emailing, streaming, and more. Apple included its newly designed A12 Bionic Chip, too, which makes it much faster than former versions.
Both of the larger iPad Pro editions, the 12.9-inch and the 11-inch, are also discounted. These beauties are compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, making them a more affordable alternative to a laptop. Given how many people are working and schooling from home right now, these two tablets are sure to be sought-after holiday gifts.
Amazon has even more Black Friday Apple deals worth checking out, including marked down AirPods and Apple Watches. Just like the brand’s iPad deals, these additional offers are likely to move quickly and may even sell out before the shopping event is over.
More Black Friday Apple Deals:
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple Watch SE, $259.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $349.99 with coupon (orig. $384.99)
Amazon’s massive Black Friday sale is set to wrap up this evening and when it does, the huge assortment of deals will expire, so be sure to browse the event and add these markdowns to your cart ASAP. Hot holiday gifts, like these iPads, may be backordered before Cyber Monday rolls around, so be sure to grab what you want now.
Buy It! Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple iPad Mini, $334.99 (orig. $399); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $899 (orig. $999); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $699.99 (orig. $799); amazon.com
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals
- Amazon Has Over 81,000 Black Friday Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 67
- Apple AirPods Are Going for Record-Low Black Friday Prices on Amazon
- Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Just Got Even Better with This Extra Discount
- Walmart’s Epic Black Friday Has Thousands of Unbeatable Deals — Here Are the Best 36
- Every Sephora Black Friday Deal to Shop Now, With Prices Starting at $2
- All 3 Apple Watches Are Included in Amazon’s Massive Black Friday Sale
- Macy’s Cut Prices on Over 90,000 Products for Black Friday — These Are the 45 Best Deals
- The 28 Best Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, and Insignia — Starting at $90