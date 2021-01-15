Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Apple iPad Air was backordered over Christmas — now, you can get it at a discount

Apple’s Newest iPad Air Is Back in Stock and on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Holiday Weekend

If you struggled to find Apple iPads in stock over the holidays, now's your chance to snag the reviewer-loved product — at a discount.

Apple's newest iPad Air is back in stock on Amazon, and it's on sale, too. The fourth-generation tablet, which launched just a few months ago, is going for as little as $559 ahead of the three-day holiday weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad Air (4th Generation), $559 (orig. $599); amazon.com

The 2020 edition of Apple's iPad Air debuted in the fall with a series of exciting upgrades. The new device comes with all of the features that made the iPad popular — including its sleek look, lightweight feel, and overall versatility — but the latest generation also offers users a larger display, a more powerful bionic chip for 40 percent faster performance, and a more secure home button that can read your fingerprint.

There's also a built-in USB-C portal, which allows users to plug in external monitors, cameras, and other equipment. Plus, it comes in five gorgeous hues, which is the largest color array Apple has ever offered in its line of tablets.

The iPad Air has up to 10 hours of battery life and weighs just 1 pound, making it easy to throw in your bag and tote around. And while it debuted just a few months ago, it's already earned thousands of rave reviews and over 1,800 five-star Amazon ratings.

Shoppers love its long battery life, portability, new features, and overall value, especially if they're working from home right now. They call it "the best iPad for your money" and "the best iPad for everyday use."

"Love the size of this iPad, upgraded features are great, graphics are amazing, and everything runs extremely fast," one reviewer wrote.

"This new iPad Air [is] a bit faster, a bit thinner, a bit lighter, and a bit shinier than all the tablets I've used before," another reviewer wrote. "Taken altogether, and taken along with the second generation Apple Pencil, it feels like an entirely new experience."

If you're ready to experience it for yourself, now's the time to get it for less. Be sure to grab it before these savings expire.