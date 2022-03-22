Apple's New iPad Air Is 60 Times Faster Than Previous Editions — and It's Already on Sale
Apple fans can get the newest (and fastest!) iPad at a discounted price — if they know where to look.
Apple's new iPad Air (5th generation) hit the market last week, and to celebrate its release, Amazon dropped a special deal. While this offer lasts, shoppers can get the 2022 iPad Air for $30 off at Amazon. This is the best and only iPad Air deal currently available to shoppers.
The tablet is the latest to join Apple's iPad assortment, and it comes with a series of upgrades. The fifth-generation iPad Air features the same M1 Chip offered in the renowned iPad Pro tablets, and it's 60 times faster than its predecessor. It also offers 5G support and iPadOS 15, the most recent Apple operating system that enables all kinds of neat features, like the new split-view that shows apps side by side.
The sleek device weighs just a pound and comes with a new and improved ultra-wide front camera. And it launched in a slew of fresh colors, too, including starlight, pink, blue, and purple.
The versatile device is compatible with the on-sale Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and marked-down Apple Magic Keyboard, ensuring you can use it for all kinds of tasks. The magic keyboard, which includes a trackpad, make it function like a laptop — but without the bulky size and price tag that weigh down other options.
There's no word on how long this exclusive Amazon deal will last, but considering the demand for Apple iPads throughout the pandemic that's caused many to sell out, this competitive offer may move fast. Other Apple tablets, including the 2021 iPad Pro and the 2021 iPad Mini, are both in stock and marked down, but shoppers who want the latest and greatest should snag the iPad Air while it's on sale!
