Amazon Already Slashed the Price of This New Apple iPad for Launch Day

The hype around Apple’s latest product launches is far from over.

Following the release of the Series 5 Apple Watch and the new iPhone 11, Apple just dropped a new 2019 model of its most popular iPad. The new 32GB tablet features a larger screen than its previous version and costs less than the latest versions of the iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, plus its 128GB version is already on sale for $399.99.

The 7th generation iPad boasts an even bigger 10.2-inch Retina display, smart keyboard compatibility, and upgraded operating system. And just like the other versions, it comes with 32 to 128GB of storage, a touchscreen that works with the Apple Pencil, a long-lasting battery, and an impressive HD camera. Shoppers can get it in one of three sharp shades — gold, silver, and space gray.

The previous version racked up an impressive 4.8-star rating and over 4,900 perfect reviews with Amazon shoppers raving about its lightweight design, versatility, easy navigation, and overall quality. Reviewers called it “an amazing purchase” and “a serious upgrade.”

The launch comes just after the September release of the new Apple Watch Series 5, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the July drop of the new Apple MacBook Air and Apple MacBook Pro, which are both discounted on Amazon.

New Apple Watch, Phone, and iPad Launches 2019

And while there was no new release for the brand’s iPad Air and iPad Pro, both tablets are currently discounted on Amazon. The Apple iPad Air (released March 2019) is marked down to $469.99 (orig. $499) while the Apple iPad Pro (released November 2018) is also on sale for $747.42 (orig. $799), making now a great time to upgrade or treat yourself — no matter which one you’re eyeing.