No Joke, Nearly Every Apple Product Is on Sale at Best Buy Right Now

If you’re ready to upgrade your tech and don’t want to wait until stores reopen, we have some good news.

Best Buy’s latest batch of Apple deals will help you save a ton on best-selling wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and phones from the brand — all from the comfort and safety of your home. For a limited time, shoppers can score discounts on Apple AirPods, the newest iPad, and the Apple Watch Series 5. The retailer is also offering a slew of iPhone markdowns that are synced with popular carriers like Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T, and come with some pretty incredible freebies.

Shop Best Buy Apple Deals:

Apple fans looking to snag its wildly popular AirPods can get both the original (with an included charging case) and the wireless charging case edition on sale. Best Buy just slashed $20 off their usual price tags, making it an excellent time to invest in the wireless Bluetooth earbuds, which are typically only marked down around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The retailer also knocked $30 off the latest Apple iPad and $15 off Apple’s latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 5. Shoppers can opt for the 40mm size for $384 (usually $399) or the slightly bigger 44mm edition for $414 (usually $429). Both have earned near-perfect ratings and over 2,400 five-star reviews from shoppers.

It’s also a great time to finally upgrade your phone and snag Apple’s newest devices, the iPhone XS and iPhone 11, at discounted prices. While most of Best Buy’s unlocked iPhones are currently sold out, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon customers can score carrier-specific deals (specified below) and freebies like Best Buy gift cards, free Apple music subscriptions, and more.

Shop Best Buy Apple iPhone Deals Across Carriers:

Thanks to Best Buy’s price match program and fast shipping (many of these offers come with complimentary one-day shipping), you’re pretty much guaranteed to get the best savings and delivery options around — especially given the widespread delays most retailers are experiencing right now. Go ahead and check out all of the offers available through Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event, or shop our curated list of the best deals below. These savings won’t last long!

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $139.99 (orig. $159.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $179.99 (orig. $199.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Apple iPad with Wi-Fi, 32GB, $299.99 (orig. $329.99) (free Apple TV subscription); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 40mm, $384 (orig. $399); bestbuy.com

Buy It! iPhone XS Max, from $21.66/month (save $350 + free $50 best buy gift card/Apple Music subscription); bestbuy.com

