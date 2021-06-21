Nearly Every Product in Apple's Portfolio Is on Sale Today - Including Macbook Laptops

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Calling all Apple fans! If you're not taking advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deals, you're missing out.

Nearly everything in Apple's portfolio is on sale for Prime Day, including its AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks, and more. There are discounts on brand new releases and best-selling gadgets with thousands of five-star ratings. In fact, many devices are marked down to their Black Friday sale prices, and some are going for their best prices ever, putting all of these deals at high risk of selling out quickly.

Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals

Apple AirPods are likely to be some of the first to run out of stock or sell out. The top-rated wireless Bluetooth earbuds are some of the brand's most reviewed products - its wired charging AirPods, which are going for $119, have received 347,000 five-star ratings. Over the past few years, they've been so sought-after on Prime Day that they quickly became backordered. There's no word on how much the retailer has available, so you'll want to move quickly to ensure you can get them at these low prices.

It's also a great time to get the brand's various iMac computers and Macbook laptops for less, especially if you're a student heading back to school in the fall. Given the wave of school reopenings happening this fall, there may be a general increase in school supply shopping which could lead to shortages, so now's a great time to snag the tech you need - and even better, get it on sale.

Accessories are marked down too. Shoppers can get the brand's MagSafe charger, which is compatible with wireless charging AirPods and iPhones, for less, while the famous Apple Pencil with 62,000 five-star ratings is also discounted.

More Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals

Just like Amazon's other Prime Day sales, these Apple deals will expire once the event wraps up, so now's the time to add the various gadgets you've been eyeing to your cart. Start your shopping with these markdowns below, or head to the Apple store on Amazon to browse the full assortment.

Prime Day Apple AirPods Deals

Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Prime Day Apple Computer Deals

Prime Day Apple Accessory Deals

