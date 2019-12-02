You Can Save Up to $300 on Apple Devices Right Now — but the Sale Ends Soon

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon blessed us with major discounts during Black Friday, and the retail giant is continuing its savings extravaganza by offering even more deals during its Cyber Monday event. From the Instant Pot to the Orolay coat to Dyson vacuums, you can continue to save big if you didn’t take advantage of Black Friday deals — however, these price cuts won’t last long. Apple’s popular sales event is only running through today, so you’ll want to take advantage of the discounts on the latest models of the iPad, Airpods, and Apple watches quick.

You can save up to 30 percent on Apple devices right now, which is a major deal. Some of the brand’s products are at their lowest prices ever seen on Amazon, like the new iPad in space gray and rose gold for just $229. (That’s the cheapest iPad you can get on the site!) Plus, you can also score deals on the Apple Airpods Pro and previous Airpods models for as low as $140. Beats headphones, which are owned by Apple, are also included in the deals.

Apple Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

RELATED: Amazon Just Dropped Its Cyber Monday Deals Early — Including Bose Headphones, Apple Watches and Dyson Vacuums

While the sale is slated to end soon, it may end even sooner depending on how much stock is still available. Airpods are already temporarily out of stock (you can still add them to your cart, just expect a later shipping date), and we anticipate other devices like the iPad to follow suit. So if you’re eyeing something, you’ll definitely want to add it to your cart sooner rather than later. Happy saving!