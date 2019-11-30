Amazon Just Slashed the Prices of These Apple Products — Including the Brand New AirPods Pro

Start your holiday shopping now with sales on AirPods, smart watches, iPads, laptops, and more
While you could head to the mall to scope out Black Friday sales on popular Apple products like smartwatches and tablets, we discovered a much easier way to shop and save this year. And here’s the best part: You can do it in your pajamas from the comfort of your couch!
Amazon is offering incredible Black Friday deals right now on the most sought-after Apple products, including Apple Watches, Macbooks, AirPods, and iPads. With savings up to 33 percent off, it’s officially one of the best times of the year to grab gifts, upgrade your tech, and enjoy savings on devices from the brand, which rarely go on sale. The retailer is also offering some of the most competitive deals, so you don’t have to worry about shopping around and potentially missing out on a better one.
Best Apple Black Friday 2019 Deals on Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS), $354.99 with coupon (orig. $384)
- Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi), $249.99 (orig. $329)
- Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular), $379.99 (orig. $459)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, Wi-Fi), $799.99 (orig. $949)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch, Wi-Fi), $899 (orig. $999)
- Apple Macbook Air, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299)
- Apple Macbook Pro, $1,099 (orig. $1,299)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $129 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $154.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $234.98 (orig. $249)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $119.99 (orig. $129.99)
This year, shoppers can score markdowns on all of the latest 2019 versions of Apple’s AirPods, iPads, and laptops, with even bigger savings on older models. And though most of these deals are available to all shoppers, only Prime members will score free two-day shipping and access to all of Amazon’s Black Friday sales (including Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day). Anyone can gain access to these perks, though, by signing up for a free 30-day trial.
Check out all of Amazon’s Black Friday markdowns through its Gold Box deals page, or simplify your shopping by browsing the best Apple deals right here. Just be sure to check out as soon as possible because these deals will likely sell out before the day is over!
Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS), $354.99 with coupon (orig. $384); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi), $249.99 (orig. $329); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple Macbook Air, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $129 (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $234.98 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $119.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
More Black Friday 2019 News
- Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Black Friday 2019
- Walmart Has Outrageous Early Black Friday Deals on Apple Watches, Dyson Vacuums, and More — Here’s What to Shop
- Amazon’s Best-Selling Devices Are Already on Major Sale Right Now — with Prices Starting at Just $20
- Amazon’s Sale on Audible Memberships Is One of the Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen
- You’ll Never Have to Sweep Again Thanks to This Super Popular Vacuum — and It’s $200 Off Right Now