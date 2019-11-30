Amazon Just Slashed the Prices of These Apple Products — Including the Brand New AirPods Pro

Image zoom Amazon

While you could head to the mall to scope out Black Friday sales on popular Apple products like smartwatches and tablets, we discovered a much easier way to shop and save this year. And here’s the best part: You can do it in your pajamas from the comfort of your couch!

Amazon is offering incredible Black Friday deals right now on the most sought-after Apple products, including Apple Watches, Macbooks, AirPods, and iPads. With savings up to 33 percent off, it’s officially one of the best times of the year to grab gifts, upgrade your tech, and enjoy savings on devices from the brand, which rarely go on sale. The retailer is also offering some of the most competitive deals, so you don’t have to worry about shopping around and potentially missing out on a better one.

Best Apple Black Friday 2019 Deals on Amazon

This year, shoppers can score markdowns on all of the latest 2019 versions of Apple’s AirPods, iPads, and laptops, with even bigger savings on older models. And though most of these deals are available to all shoppers, only Prime members will score free two-day shipping and access to all of Amazon’s Black Friday sales (including Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day). Anyone can gain access to these perks, though, by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

Check out all of Amazon’s Black Friday markdowns through its Gold Box deals page, or simplify your shopping by browsing the best Apple deals right here. Just be sure to check out as soon as possible because these deals will likely sell out before the day is over!

Image zoom

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS), $354.99 with coupon (orig. $384); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi), $249.99 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple Macbook Air, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299); amazon.com

Image zoom Apple

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $129 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $234.98 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $119.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

More Black Friday 2019 News