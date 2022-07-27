These Best-Selling Apple AirTags Track Your Luggage While You Travel, and They're on Sale Right Now
With travel back in full swing, there's a good chance you have a few more trips planned for summer. But with staffing shortages and an overall increase in travel, some airports are struggling to keep track of luggage, resulting in lost or delayed baggage. Our suggestion? Keep tabs on your bags at all times with a portable tracking device.
The best-selling Apple AirTags are currently $10 off at Amazon, meaning you can get a four-pack for just $90. While this might not seem like much, saving a few extra dollars for some peace of mind might be worth it.
The tags are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, and they can connect with multiple editions of the iPhone — including the 11s, 12s, and 13s — for easy tracking. If you happen to lose, say, your backpack that's tagged, the AirTag provides the exact location using UWB technology.
After connecting your AirTag to the Find My app, it will bring you to a map that shows where your lost item is. A helpful arrow will direct you towards it and show how many feet or inches away it is. It can also let out a noise to draw you closer, and shoppers say it's plenty loud.
Not only do reviewers confirm that setup is easy and tracking is accurate, but they also say it works quickly. One person lost their puppy and was able to find him thanks to an AirTag on his collar. "The accuracy was excellent," they said. "We were able to locate him within 10 [minutes.]"
In addition to tagging your dogs, the AirTags, which are waterproof and dust-resistant, can be placed in a car, on your bike, or in your backpack using a keychain accessory. Countless users say the Apple tags have helped locate their lost luggage, too. "They provide a peace of mind I've never had," one reviewer wrote.
If you have lots of upcoming trips, ensure your luggage is never lost again with these "life-saving" portable trackers while you can get them on sale.
