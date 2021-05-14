The Apple AirTag Is Already Selling Out at Amazon, but You Can Still Add It to Your Cart

Once you have your AirTag, simply tap it and your phone will automatically detect its presence to begin pairing. To use it to find your iPhone, all you have to do is to press the AirTag, which will emit a loud pinging sound from your phone; to find the AirTag (and things attached to it), all you have to do is use the "Find My" app. The app will use Apple's Precision Finding technology to guide you in the direction of the item if it's nearby. If it's far away, the AirTag will send out a secure Bluetooth signal to other devices on the "Find My" network via an anonymous and encrypted process, and when it's detected by a device on the network, you'll be notified of its location.