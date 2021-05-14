The Apple AirTag Is Already Selling Out at Amazon, but You Can Still Add It to Your Cart
Of all the new products announced at Apple's April 20 event, none were as anticipated (or have been as popular) as the company's new AirTags. Long-rumored to be Apple's latest innovation, the AirTag is the company's first foray into a section of the tech industry otherwise dominated by tracking device brands like Tile. AirTags were the no-brainer next step for the company — its "Find My" network has long allowed users to pinpoint and recover their iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, so it only made sense that Apple would make a physical tracker to put a stamp on other non-Apple essentials.
The AirTags have so far proven to be a hit: Over six in 10 iPhone and iPad users intend to buy one, according to a recent 9to5Mac report. At Amazon, AirTags are already the best-selling new release in the electronics category, as well as the third best-selling electronics product overall. Demand for it is undeniable, and those who want to score AirTags better act fast as the 4-pack is already temporarily out of stock at Amazon (although you can still place your order now for the product to be shipped out to you as soon as it's back).
Its soaring popularity might come as no surprise: Starting at $29, the AirTag is the cheapest Apple appliance you can buy. Only slightly bigger than a quarter, it can easily fit into your wallet or ID badge. Shoppers can get Apple's AirTag Loop or leather Key Ring (sold separately from the tracker) to attach it onto suitcases, backpacks, or keys, too.
Once you have your AirTag, simply tap it and your phone will automatically detect its presence to begin pairing. To use it to find your iPhone, all you have to do is to press the AirTag, which will emit a loud pinging sound from your phone; to find the AirTag (and things attached to it), all you have to do is use the "Find My" app. The app will use Apple's Precision Finding technology to guide you in the direction of the item if it's nearby. If it's far away, the AirTag will send out a secure Bluetooth signal to other devices on the "Find My" network via an anonymous and encrypted process, and when it's detected by a device on the network, you'll be notified of its location.
To avoid unwanted tracking, Apple says your iPhone will notice if someone else's AirTag finds its way into your belongings or near you while its owner is far away. The device will send an alert to your iPhone if it notices that an AirTag that's separated from an owner is traveling with you. After a while, the AirTag will also start playing a sound to let you know it's there if you aren't able to find it on you. And if your own AirTag is running low on power, simply replace its included battery with another CR2032 battery (like this Energizer option).
For the forgetful Apple user or those who want to avoid ever losing their belongings again, the AirTag might just be the next essential to own. Shop Apple's AirTags at Amazon below, as well as the Loop and Key Ring holders to attach your AirTag to other carriers.
