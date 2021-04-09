Amazon Has a Surprising Number of Apple Deals Right Now — Including All 3 AirPods on Sale
Calling all Apple fans! It's a great time to upgrade your tech and get the latest generation of Apple gear on sale.
There are several noteworthy Apple deals happening at Amazon right now, including sales on Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPads. While many of these popular products are backordered or listed at full price at other big retailers, Amazon is offering as much as 20 percent off these electronics.
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $128.98 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $159.98 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $219 (orig. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $319.99 with coupon (orig. $399)
- Apple iPad Air, $559 (orig. $599)
- iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $944 (orig. $999)
- iPad Pro (11-Inch), $849.99 (orig. $899)
All three editions of Apple's reviewer-loved earbuds are now on sale. Its wired charging AirPods, which are Amazon's best-selling headphones overall, are marked down to $129, while the wireless charging ones are discounted to $160. AirPods Pro — the version with 154,000 five-star ratings and several impressive features like noise cancellation — are now $219.
Some of the latest Series 6 watches are also going for special prices. In fact, the Product Red edition comes with extra savings on top of its current sale price. While this promotion lasts, shoppers can score an extra $49.01 off, amounting to $79 in savings (the discount will appear at checkout).
Amazon has some of the best prices and availability on Apple iPads at the moment, too. Both sizes of the newest iPad Pro come with savings, whereas every color of the new iPad Air, which dropped late last year, is in stock and marked down. All three tablets feature large displays and impressive capabilities, making them ideal for work, school, and beyond.
If you're looking to get Apple's latest and greatest tech, now's the time to buy it for less. Be sure to take advantage of these savings ASAP because, just like Amazon's other deals, they're likely to expire soon — if they don't sell out before then.
