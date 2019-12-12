Apple AirPods Are Finally Back in Stock at Walmart — and They're Still on Sale

Image zoom

Forget tangled wires: This is the year of Apple AirPods! The wireless bluetooth earbuds have undoubtedly become one of the most popular tech items this holiday season — so much so that it’s been extremely difficult to get your hands on a pair, especially when they’re on sale. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart and Amazon majorly slashed the prices on all three models, including the newest Apple AirPod Pros, causing them to sell out almost instantly at both retailers. But we have great news if you’re still on the hunt: Walmart just restocked its best-selling Apple AirPods at their Cyber Monday sale price.

You can snag the second-generation version of the wireless earbuds and a lightning charging case for $144 (originally $159). While $15 may not seem like a major discount, the fact that they were restocked at this price is huge because AirPods are such a hot commodity this year. The same AirPods model is on sale on Amazon right now at that price, too. Between the two retailers, the second-generation AirPods have racked up more than 3,800 five-star reviews, with shoppers claiming they are “the future of earphones.”

Buy It! Apple AirPods with ChargingCase, $144 (orig. $159); walmart.com; amazon.com

The sleek, hands-free earbuds deliver crystal-clear sound quality and quick access to Siri via voice command. They are designed to fit snugly in your ears so they won’t fall out when in use and easily pair with and stay connected to your other Apple devices when they’re turned on. As for battery life, you’ll get up to three hours of talk time in a single charge, but the AirPods quickly juice up when they’re in the charging case; the case itself charges with the provided lightning connector.

If you’re purchasing the AirPods as a gift for someone, you can get them at your door well before Christmas thanks to Walmart’s free two-day delivery service. Considering how quickly they’ve sold out in the past, we can’t imagine the AirPods will be in stock much longer, especially since they’re discounted. So hurry and add a pair to your cart before they’re gone again!