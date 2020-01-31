Every Edition of Apple AirPods Are on Sale on Amazon Right Now

Amazon

If you’re ready to go cord free, these Apple AirPods deals are here to make it happen.

Apple AirPods are currently on sale on Amazon, including the original style (latest model), which is at its lowest price ever and marked down to just $128.99. The wireless charging edition (latest model) and the brand’s recently launched AirPods Pro are also discounted.

Apple AirPods Deals on Amazon

Apple AirPods, $128.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $169 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro, $234.98 (orig. $249); amazon.com

All three wireless, Bluetooth earbuds are Prime-eligible and wildly popular with shoppers, earning thousands of five-star reviews. With savings up to 19 percent off — that, in some cases, even top Amazon’s most recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals — it’s the perfect time to invest in a pair.

Shoppers looking for the cheapest deal should look no further than the Apple AirPods that come with a corded charging case, which are currently 19 percent off. Those looking to go completely cord-free should opt for the AirPods with the wireless charging case, which are 15 percent off and going for $169. And Apple fans wanting the absolute latest and greatest should snag a pair of the AirPods Pro. While they’re currently waiting to be restocked, you can save by ordering them at a discount now, and they’ll ship out once they’re back in stock.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Latest Model), $128.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging (Latest Model), $169 (orig. $199); amazon.com

The newest Pro edition features two listening modes — transparency mode and active noise cancellation — as well as a customizable fit and a sweat- and water-resistant design. That’s all in addition to the on-ear touch controls, built-in microphone, fast pairing, and long-lasting battery offered in all three styles.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $234.98 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Just like the retailer’s other deals, these markdowns are bound to move fast and may even sell out before this promotion ends. Grab a pair while you can, or else you may have to wait awhile for another offer like this.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.