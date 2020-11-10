Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Apple AirPods Pro Are Officially at Their Lowest Price — Ever — on Amazon Right Now

Many retailers are dropping Black Friday deals early this year, giving shoppers the chance to save big and beat the rush. Case in point: Amazon’s latest (surprisingly impressive) Apple AirPods Pro sale.

Apple AirPods Pro, the latest wireless Bluetooth earbuds from the brand, are 22 percent off and going for their best price ever on Amazon right now. The retailer marked them down to just $194, beating its previous Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday offers.

This sale marks the first time shoppers can get the headphones on Amazon for under $200. Since their release last year, they’ve earned over 66,300 five-star ratings and tons of praise from owners who rave about their sound quality, updated fit, and new listening modes, calling them “absolutely impressive” and “worth every penny.”

All three editions of Apple AirPods offer truly wireless listening, fast Bluetooth pairing, on-the-go charging, and more than 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. But unlike previous editions, the Pro comes with two listening modes, including active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that makes it possible to hear environmental sounds (like car horns and passerby). The upgraded earbuds also offer various tip sizes for a more customizable fit, and an improved water- and sweat-resistant design.

The brand’s other wireless earbuds are also discounted for a limited time. Shoppers can currently snag the wired charging Apple AirPods, the most popular version, for as little as $129, while the wireless charging AirPods are going for $159.

Apple AirPods Deals on Amazon:

AirPods are expected to be popular holiday gifts this year, making all three deals at risk of moving quickly — or selling out. Given their reputation and the increased demand as people continue to work and school from home, it may be difficult to get your hands on them closer to the holidays, so now is an opportune time to place your order and save up to $55 in the process.