AirPods Pro Are Going for One of Their Lowest Prices Ever at Amazon — Just in Time for Mother’s Day

While all three versions offer up to 24 hours of battery life, in-case charging, truly wireless listening (sans cords), and tappable on-ear controls, Apple fans looking for all of the latest features should snag the now-$197 AirPods Pro. This edition comes with a series of upgrades, like a new sweat- and water-resistant design, and a more customizable fit thanks to the various silicone tips that are included with each set. The Pro earbuds also boast two new listening experiences: a transparency mode that lets in surrounding sounds and an active noise cancellation mode.