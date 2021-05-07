AirPods Pro Are Going for One of Their Lowest Prices Ever at Amazon — Just in Time for Mother’s Day
Mother's Day is just a few days away, and if you're after a last-minute gift for your mom, partner, or perhaps yourself (we're looking at you, hardworking mamas!), it's a great time to get a pair of the best-selling headphones.
Amazon dropped new deals on Apple AirPods, including the top-selling AirPods Pro for $197, which is one of the retailer's best offers to date. The wired charging edition with 338,000 five-star ratings is also on sale and marked down to $129, while the wireless charging style is now going for $150.
Apple AirPods Deals:
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $128.98 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199)
Shoppers can save as much as 25 percent on the top-rated earbuds while these offers last. And even better, Prime members can get them delivered with free and fast shipping, ensuring they'll arrive in time for Mother's Day celebrations this weekend (if you act fast). And non-members can also score complimentary delivery by signing up for a free 30-day trial of the subscription service.
While all three versions offer up to 24 hours of battery life, in-case charging, truly wireless listening (sans cords), and tappable on-ear controls, Apple fans looking for all of the latest features should snag the now-$197 AirPods Pro. This edition comes with a series of upgrades, like a new sweat- and water-resistant design, and a more customizable fit thanks to the various silicone tips that are included with each set. The Pro earbuds also boast two new listening experiences: a transparency mode that lets in surrounding sounds and an active noise cancellation mode.
Budget-minded shoppers can buy the more affordable, now-$129 wired charging AirPods and still get all of the basic features that made these headphones famous. This simplified edition has earned hundreds of thousands of five-star reviews from owners who rave about their sound quality, fast Bluetooth pairing, and overall functionality.
And those that love Apple's array of wireless charging gadgets should go for the now-$150 wireless charging AirPods. Simply throw them on a charging pad, and they'll be ready to stream music, play your favorite podcast, or connect your phone calls for hours.
If you want to snag a pair of marked down AirPods and get them in time for Mother's Day, you'll have to act fast. These deals likely won't last long — and may even sell out before they expire — so no matter who you're shopping for, you'll want to move quickly.
