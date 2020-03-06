Apple AirPods Pro Are Officially at Their Lowest Price Since Launching on Amazon

Image zoom

If you’re looking to save on Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro, we’ve got a deal for you!

Amazon just launched a rare discount on the latest earbuds from the cult-favorite brand. Apple AirPods Pro are now $14 off and going for $234.98. Shoppers can order the backordered wireless Bluetooth earphones now at this marked-down price, and will receive them when they restock on March 20.

Apple’s other earphones, including both the AirPods (second generation) and wireless charging version (second generation), are also on sale right now. The original style, which was relaunched with upgraded features in 2019, is now going for just $129 (that’s 18 percent off) while the version that comes with a wireless charging case is marked down to $169.

Apple AirPods Sales on Amazon:

The newer AirPods Pro come with all of the basic features (like fast Bluetooth pairing and in-case charging) in addition to a series of upgrades. The Pro edition, which has earned a near-perfect rating from customers, offers a customizable fit, a sweat- and water-resistant design, and a brand new shape and look that’s even more comfortable than its predecessor. Plus, it offers active noise cancellation as well as a transparency listening mode, allowing users to adjust the sound to their surroundings.

This new markdown brings the earbuds down to their lowest price since launching in October 2019, making it the ideal time to treat yourself to a pair. And while they may go on sale again this summer around Prime Day, this could be your only opportunity to grab them at a discount before then, so go ahead and add them to your cart while you still can.

