Apple AirPods Are Officially at Their Lowest Price — Ever — on Amazon Right Now

Run, don’t walk, to your computer because these epic markdowns are going to sell out fast.

Amazon just launched two brand new Apple AirPods deals that are officially the retailer’s best offers on the products ever. The latest AirPods Pro are now going for $229.95 — their lowest price on Amazon to date — while the AirPods with the wired charging case are also going for their best price on the platform since launching at $134.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $229.95 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Both of the new offers top last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Amazon sales, making it a great time to snag a pair of the top-rated wireless Bluetooth earbuds. And since they're both Prime-eligible (and in some markets, qualify for free one-day or same-day shipping), members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will be able to enjoy them in no time.

If you’re looking to get the latest and greatest headphones from Apple, you should go with the AirPods Pro, which launched in 2019 and have earned over 14,300 five-star reviews from shoppers. The upgraded AirPods comes with a slew of neat features, like two listening modes, including active noise cancellation. They also come with a series of silicone tips, allowing you to customize the fit, and a new sweat- and water-resistant design, which is ideal for users who love to workout.

Apple AirPods Sales at Amazon:

The less expensive version, the wired charging case AirPods, have racked up even more five-star reviews — over 63,200, to be exact. Like the other model, they offer wireless listening, fast Bluetooth pairing, and up to 24 hours of battery life. The slightly simpler earbuds are still a great option, offering an even more attractive price point.

Even though the wireless charging case AirPods, another popular model, are currently out of stock, shoppers have these two amazing deals to score. You can’t go wrong either way, but you could miss your chance to save if you wait too long, so head on over to Amazon to grab them while you can.

Image zoom

Buy It! AirPods (Wired Charging Case), $134 (orig. $159); amazon.com