All 3 Apple AirPods Are on Sale Ahead of Valentine’s Day — Including AirPods Pro for Under $200

Valentine's Day is almost here, and if you're looking for an impressive gift for a loved one (or yourself!), you simply can't go wrong with a pair of top-rated AirPods, which are now on sale.

Amazon dropped not one, but three Apple AirPods deals ahead of Valentine's Day. While these markdowns last, shoppers can get AirPods Pro for $199.99 — their best price since Black Friday. The wired charging AirPods are going for $119.99, while the wireless charging AirPods are going for $159.98.

Apple AirPods Deals:

All three of the wireless earbuds have earned a massive number of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers with the original style (the wired charged AirPods) racking up the most praise — over 292,000 perfect ratings. The now-$120 headphones offer all of the basic features that made them a hit with shoppers, including fast Bluetooth pairing, on-ear touch controls, and in-case charging that can be used on the go. And just like the other styles, they offer up to 24 hours of battery life.

For just a bit more, Apple fans can get the $160 wireless charging AirPods, which power up via charging pads like the newest iPhones. And shoppers who want the absolute latest and greatest can score the AirPods Pro, which offer a few enhancements, like active noise cancellation, a water- and sweat-proof design, and a more customizable fit thanks to the included silicone tips.

Though there's one more style to consider, the brand new on-ear AirPods Max, only Apple's in-ear headphones are discounted right now. And given the nature of previous Amazon deals, they're likely to become backordered or even sell out. If you want to save and get them in time to gift this Valentine's Day, you'll need to move fast.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $159.98 (orig. $199); amazon.com