In fact, all three editions of Apple AirPods are discounted right now

Apple AirPods Pro Are Quietly on Sale at Amazon Again (for a Limited Time Only)

Great news! You don't have to wait for a big sale to score savings on Apple AirPods.

The latest edition of Apple's wildly popular earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are marked down to just $200 at Amazon for a limited time. This Amazon deal — 20 percent off — puts them at one of the best prices since Prime Day 2020.

Just like many Apple gadgets, the AirPods Pro have earned thousands of praise-filled reviews and a dedicated following. The wireless earbuds are currently Amazon's best-selling earbuds overall, racking up over 141,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about their sound quality, comfortable fit, quick Bluetooth pairing, battery life, and overall usefulness.

This newer edition comes with all of the original features that made AirPods popular in the first place, plus several upgrades. Users can enjoy entertainment with two types of listening modes: noise-cancelling and transparency, the latter of which lets in environmental sounds like car horns and traffic. The earbuds also come with silicone tips in various sizes for a more custom fit. And this version is both sweat- and water-resistant.

Shoppers looking to spend a bit less can snag Apple's other AirPods on sale. The wireless charging style is discounted to $150, while the brand's most popular edition, the wired charging AirPods, are now $125. There's even an additional $5-off offer in the product listing — just be sure to select the promotion before adding the wired charging earbuds to your cart for it to appear at checkout.

Apple AirPods Deals:

There's no word on how long these offers will last, but these discounted AirPods may become backordered or even sell out before the deal expires, so place your order soon. Apple products tend to go fast when they're on sale.