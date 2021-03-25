Amazon Quietly Dropped Another Apple AirPods Pro Sale — and This Deal Won’t Last Long

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If your headphones have seen better days — perhaps TikTok's viral earwax removal videos have made you realize it's time for a fresh pair — you'll want to take advantage of these new deals.

Apple AirPods Pro are now on sale and marked down to just under $200 at Amazon. The latest deal comes with 20 percent off and puts the best-selling earbuds at one of its best prices ever. What's more, Apple's wired charging AirPods, the wireless charging style, and AirPod cleaning kits are discounted, too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

apple airpods sale Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199.98 (orig. $249); amazon.com

The AirPods Pro are officially Amazon's top-selling earbuds right now, surpassing the brand's wired charging AirPods, which were previously the retailer's most popular. The Pro headphones have earned over 149,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers who rave about their sound quality, noise cancellation feature, and battery life.

This upgraded edition comes with all of the features that made AirPods popular, like fast Bluetooth pairing, on-ear tap controls, in-case charging,and a truly wireless cord-free design. The Pro earbuds are also sweat- and water-resistant and offer an improved, more customizable fit thanks to the included silicone tips that come in various sizes. And this newer version also offers a transparency listening mode that allows users to hear environmental sounds (like traffic or car horns) as well as noise cancellation.

Apple's other AirPods are both marked down at Amazon, too. And while the wireless charging version is currently backordered until the end of March, shoppers can still place their order to ensure they get them at this sale price.

Apple AirPods Amazon Deals:

Whether you're buying your first pair of AirPods, coming back for another set, or grabbing a pair to gift, you'll want to get a compatible cleaning kit while you're at it. Amazon's most popular one is discounted right now, and since the now-$8 dust and wax-removing set comes with a series of versatile cleaners, you can use it to spruce up all of your devices — not just your AirPods.

Cleaning Kit,Yucool Cleaner Set Compatible with iphone Image zoom Credit: Amazon