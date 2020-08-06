Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Apple AirPods Are Back in Stock and Marked Down on Amazon — Including One Model at Its Best Price Ever

If you haven’t cut cords with your tethered headphones yet or you’re still settling for subpar earbuds, now’s a really good time to upgrade.

All three versions of the Apple AirPods are now on sale at Amazon. The retailer has the wildly popular (and newest) Apple AirPods Pro for a special $234 price. Shoppers can also snag its other wireless Bluetooth earbuds at a discount, including the wired charging case model for $139 and the wireless charging version for $140 — its lowest Amazon price to date.

Amazon’s Apple AirPods Deals:

While the brand’s AirPods Pro are the best choice if you’re after the latest features (like a noise-cancelling mode and sweat-resistant design), its wireless charging AirPods are the best deal thanks to their steep 30 percent discount — which is pretty much unheard of for Apple.

You can save nearly $60 on the wireless charging version, making them just about the same price as the AirPods with a wired charging case. The $140 style has racked up 12,500 five-star reviews and comes with up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, plus an additional 24 hours of battery with the charging case. And just like Apple’s other AirPods, the top-rated gadget offers fast and easy Bluetooth pairing as well as on-ear controls that allow you to take calls or skip songs without grabbing your phone.

You really can’t go wrong with any of these headphones, which have all earned thousands of perfect ratings and praise-filled reviews. But if you are after the incredible $140 deal on the wireless charging AirPods, you’ll have to move fast. All three deals are at risk of selling out, especially the 30 percent off markdown, so be sure to grab the pair you’re after while they’re still in stock.

