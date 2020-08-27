Apple AirPods Are Back to Their Black Friday Sale Prices on Amazon Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Ready your shopping cart! Amazon just dropped epic deals on Apple AirPods that are even better than what it offered on Black Friday.

All three versions of the popular wireless earbuds are now on sale, and the Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case and Apple AirPods Pro are both at their lowest prices ever. For a limited time, shoppers can snag the original wired charging case style for $129 and the newest AirPods Pro for $220.

Amazon’s Apple AirPods Deals:

Shoppers after the most affordable offer should go for the wired charging case model for $30 off, which puts it at its most recent Black Friday deal price. This particular model is both Amazon’s best-selling earbuds overall and its most reviewed with over 98,000 five-star ratings. Just like the other styles, the true wireless headphones feature fast Bluetooth pairing, up to 24 hours of battery life with on-the-go charging, and built-in touch controls that allow you to take phone calls, skip songs, and adjust the volume with just a quick touch. Thousands of reviewers rave about this particular style, claiming they’re worth every penny.

Those looking for all the latest upgrades should consider Apple’s most recent wireless headphones, the Apple AirPods Pro, which are officially at their best price ever — even beating last year’s Black Friday deal. The latest innovation is Amazon’s second best-selling pair of headphones overall and also a customer favorite. This style comes with two listening modes (including active noise cancellation), three sizes that offer a more customizable fit, and a new sweat- and water-resistant design.

Considering the popularity of all three models and the thousands of perfect reviews they’ve received from owners, it’s safe to say that you’ll be happy with your purchase no matter which Prime-eligible style you choose. Another guarantee is that these deals won’t last long — and may sell out before the sale is over — so be sure to grab a pair ASAP.

