During my 30-minute commute to work, I hear babies crying, subway brakes screeching, and sirens whirling. At worst, that's enough noise to incite a panic attack, and at best, it dampens my mood before the day really starts — but not anymore.

The Apple AirPods Pro second generation, which were released in September, are now available at major retailers, and they're a serious upgrade from previous editions. The wireless earbuds offer a convenient and impressive listening experience, and they're likely to be an in-demand gift at risk of selling out this holiday season.

It's been six years since Apple debuted its original AirPods. And for those six years, I, a shopping reporter who has covered Apple's tech assortment in more than 100 stories over the last four years, was mostly unimpressed.

Apart from their truly wireless design, which was groundbreaking at the time, and their fast Bluetooth pairing, there wasn't much that wowed me. The shape of the original style felt awkward, they slipped out constantly, and the sound quality was less than stellar. My brother, on the other hand, instantly fell in love with them. So despite my dislike, I spent years writing about them, knowing there was a fan base.

When I arrived at Apple's September preview unveiling the 2022 AirPods Pro, I was prepared to be underwhelmed again, but I was pleasantly surprised when I tested them, immediately noticing a striking upgrade in the sound quality. It seems dramatic, but once they were in my ears, all environmental sounds fully disappeared. And here was the biggest surprise: I instantly felt calmer.

The noise cancellation was so powerful that I couldn't hear the demonstrator, and I had to remove them to follow along. And then once the presentation queued, which was designed to showcase their noise-canceling power and upgraded spatial audio, I was stunned. Now that I've tested a pair, which was loaned to me by Apple, in my daily life for several weeks, I can confirm that my initial delight wasn't fleeting.

Apple AirPods Pro's Best New Features

Two times stronger noise cancellation

Improved adaptive transparency

Higher quality sound

Longer battery life; increased in-case charging power

New volume touch controls

New alerts for faster locating

It's been three years since Apple released a new AirPods Pro, giving the brand plenty of time to innovate. The second generation now has noise cancellation that's two times stronger than its predecessor, and the active transparency feature is more reactive: It automatically senses loud noises and increases the noise cancellation level accordingly.

Both editions offer spatial audio, but the second generation allows users to personalize the experience. Similar to the iPhone's face ID security feature, you can use your phone to create custom headphone settings. The iPhone scans your face to determine your head's size and shape and to track the way it moves to offer the best listening experience for your body.

The base and clarity have been improved too, creating a richer listening experience "across a wider range of frequencies," according to the brand. This means that genres like rock, hip-hop, and EDM will sound even better.

The second generation offers a longer battery life, increasing from 4.5 to six hours on a single charge. The charging case now comes with 30 hours of power, which is up from 24. And for the first time ever, users can take advantage of touch control sensors that adjust the volume by running your finger up and down the stem of the earbud.

And for those who worry about misplacing the small case, there are two clever updates that you'll love. The second generation comes with a built-in speaker that releases a pinging sound when you search for the case through Apple's Find My app. There's a small light on the front of the case that illuminates too, which will come in handy if you drop it between your couch cushions.

More New Apple AirPods Pro Features

Additional tip sizes included

Space for attaching a lanyard

Compatible with Apple Watch chargers

The new AirPods come with silicone tips in four sizes, up from three, for a more custom fit. There's also now a small opening on the right for attaching a lanyard. And if you're in a pinch, you can now use an Apple Watch charger to power up the case.

Apple fans will be delighted to learn that the newer version still comes with all of the best features offered in the previous AirPods Pros, like a sweat- and water-resistant design, Apple's famously fast Bluetooth pairing, and on-ear controls that let you skip to the next song with a double tap. And listeners can still take advantage of the transparency mode, which is safer for activities like running outside where you may want to hear car horns and other sounds.

But there's one thing that hasn't changed between the models: the price. The second generation are going for $249 at most retailers, though they're going for $239 at Amazon right now.

No, they're not cheap, especially when you compare them to the now-flooded wireless earbuds market, which starts at $20. But Apple's Bluetooth pairing, on-ear tappable controls, and the overall functionality of the entire AirPods lineup has not been matched. And now, the second generation boasts even more to love.

While testing the AirPods these past several weeks, I've been able to carve out a beautifully void space in my mind, and the soundtrack can be whatever I'm in the mood for: perhaps a little K-pop, the latest episode of We Can Do Hard Things, or some soothing rain sounds. I'm no longer at the mercy of my stressful surroundings.

My loan will expire soon, which means I will need to return them to the brand. And if I have to fork over $249 to get that peace of mind back, I'll happily oblige.