Apple AirPods Are on Sale for $100 at Amazon Today
Apple AirPods are a shopper favorite for all kinds of reasons (one owner recently credited them for saving her life), and right now, all four editions are on sale.
Amazon released several discounts on Apple AirPods. All four editions are currently marked down, including the brand new third generation AirPods, the upgraded Apple AirPods Pro, and the Max headphones. The retailer also released a $100 deal on the wired charging style with 408,000 five-star ratings.
Apple AirPods Sales
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $169 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $179.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, $479 (orig. $549)
Shoppers looking to grab a pair of the Bluetooth earbuds for the lowest price possible should check out the now-$100 wired charging AirPods. This popular edition is now 37 percent off, and going for one of its lowest prices to date. The wired charging style is the most basic version, but it still comes with the most popular capabilities that made AirPods famous, like fast Bluetooth pairing, in-case charging that can be utilized on the go, tappable on-ear controls, and truly wireless listening.
The recently enhanced AirPods Pro, which were released this past fall, are also going for one of their best prices. The now-$180 earbuds are a hit with shoppers too, earning over 17,000 five-star ratings and the top spot as Amazon's best-selling in-ear headphones overall. The more advanced style comes with a few more features, like active noise cancellation, a sweat- and water-resistant design, and a contoured shape with variously sized silicone tips for a more custom fit. The recently released style offers MagSafe charging as well.
Listeners who prefer on-ear headphones can get Apple's AirPods Max on sale. All five colors are discounted. And those that want the longest battery life available can get the new third generation AirPods, which boast an impressive 30 hours of battery life, for less.
There are even more gadget deals featured throughout Amazon's Apple store. Browse the storefront for special offers on iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Or start your shopping with these Apple AirPods deals below.
